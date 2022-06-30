India hosts fourth Indo-Japan cyber dialogue, reviews progress in cyber security

India virtually hosted the fourth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue on Thursday as both sides discussed areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity. The talks also discussed Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) including the 5G technology.

Joint Secretary of Cyber Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Muanpuii Saiawi led the Indian delegation while the Japanese delegation was led by Yutaka Arima, Ambassador in charge of Cyber Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The Indian delegation consisted of senior officials from MEA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Defence (MoD), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC).

The Japanese delegation comprised senior officials from the National Centre of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication (MIC), Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and MOFA. "Both sides discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) including 5G Technology. Both sides exchanged views on latest developments in the cyber domain and mutual cooperation during cyber consultations at the United Nations and other multilateral and regional fora," MEA statement said.

Both sides agreed to hold the next India-Japan Cyber Dialogue in 2023 as per mutual convenience. In March, during Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's visit to India, both countries signed an agreement in the area of cyber security. (ANI)

