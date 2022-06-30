Left Menu

NATO must stop slandering us: China

China on Thursday slammed the new strategic concept of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), saying that the alliance must stop smearing Beijing.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:13 IST
NATO must stop slandering us: China
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Thursday slammed the new strategic concept of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), saying that the alliance must stop smearing Beijing. During the Madrid summit on Wednesday, NATO unveiled its new strategic concept, pointing out that the alliance faces "systemic competition" from China that challenges its values and interests.

"[NATO] smears China's foreign policy, makes irresponsible remarks about China's normal military development and national defence policy," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press conference. The alliance encourages confrontation and Cold War mentality and ideological bias, he added. China is concerned about this and strongly opposes it, the diplomat said, adding that it is NATO that represents a systemic challenge to global stability.

This rebuke from China comes a day after the military alliance on Wednesday noted challenges posed by China and the country's closer ties to Moscow that are against western interests. "The People's Republic of China's (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values. The PRC employs a broad range of political, economic and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up," NATO's strategic concept published at a summit in Madrid said.

"The deepening strategic partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order run counter to our values and interests," the document added. The military alliance noted China's malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric and disinformation target allies and harm alliance security.

The document states that Beijing seeks to control key technological and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure, and strategic materials and supply chains. "It uses its economic leverage to create strategic dependencies and enhance its influence. It strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains. The deepening strategic partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order run counter to our values and interests," the document read.

Despite noting the threat from China, the security alliance also said they remain open to constructive engagement with China, with a view to safeguarding the alliance's security interests. "We will work together responsibly, as Allies, to address the systemic challenges posed by the PRC to Euro-Atlantic security and ensure NATO's enduring ability to guarantee the defence and security of Allies," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022