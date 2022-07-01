Left Menu

US special Envoy for Business Affairs to visit India, Bangladesh, Pakistan

US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, Dilawar Syed, will visit India, Bangladesh and Pakistan to build commercial and economic ties in the South Asia region.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:38 IST
US Special envoy for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed
US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, Dilawar Syed, will visit India, Bangladesh and Pakistan to build commercial and economic ties in the South Asia region. Taking to Twitter, Syed said, "Heading to Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan to build on our commercial and economic ties in the region."

"With a population surpassing 1.8 billion, South Asia is brimming with talent, dynamism, and opportunity. Honoured to lead our economic engagement at this historic time," he added. Earlier in February, this year, Syed was announced as the new Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs.

"Special Representative Syed brings a strong background in business and entrepreneurship, having built global enterprises in the fields of technology, healthcare, and business services," according to the statement released by the US Department of State. According to the statement, during Obama's reign, Syed played an active role in promoting the State Department's Global Entrepreneurship Program and connecting Silicon Valley innovators with emerging entrepreneurial ecosystems.

The statement further stated that while being the founding chair of the California Entrepreneurship Task Force, Syed drove the inclusive entrepreneurship that bridged coastal regions with the state's rural heartland and helped small businesses struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Serving in the State Department's Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, the Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs advances trade, commercial, and economic policies for America's workers and the middle-class to help create well-paying jobs and strengthen our communities," the statement reads.

"Special Representative Syed will lead efforts to support the export activities of U.S. companies through approved commercial advocacy and to create and advance a level playing field for U.S. workers and companies overseas," it added. (ANI)

