Pakistan: JSFM holds rally for Sindh's freedom on Sain GM Syed's death anniversary

To mark the 29th death anniversary of the revered father of the Sindhi nation and freedom fighter, Sain GM Syed, the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) organised a massive rally in Sann town, Sindh province, on Thursday. Led by prominent figures including Mark Sindhu and Farhan Sindhi, the rally began from Sheikh Abdul Majeed Sindhi Chowk, and culminated at the shrine of GM Syed.

A multitude of impassioned demonstrators from various districts of Sindh participated in the procession. Adorned with placards advocating for the recovery and liberty of Sindhi Missing Persons and protesting against the forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls, the demonstrators echoed fervent slogans for the freedom of Sindh and solidarity with other oppressed communities.

The rally reverberated with chants demanding justice for Shaheed Hidayat Lohar and the release of political prisoners from Baloch, Pashtun, Saraiki, and Gilgit regions. Upon reaching the shrine of GM Syed, the gathering united in singing the national anthem of Sindhudesh, underscoring their unwavering commitment to the cause of Sindhi independence.

Chairman Sohail Abaro, addressing the attendees via an internet broadcast from London, emphasized the imperative of peaceful resolutions to global conflicts, particularly highlighting the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. In a joint statement, JSFM leaders including Sohail Abro, Zubair Sindhi, and Amar Azadi reiterated their determination to liberate Sindh from the shackles of oppression, calling upon all pro-liberation national organizations to unite in solidarity.

They urged the international community, including the United Nations and global powers, to heed the aspirations of the Sindhi people for self-determination, harking back to the historical quest for independence dating back to 1843. (ANI)

