Left Menu

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria to raise issue of closing Russian Embassy in Sofia

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova said on Friday she would raise the issue of closing the Russian embassy in Sofia with the Russian leadership, given that the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry had ignored Moscow's appeal regarding the issue.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:18 IST
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria to raise issue of closing Russian Embassy in Sofia
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], July 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova said on Friday she would raise the issue of closing the Russian embassy in Sofia with the Russian leadership, given that the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry had ignored Moscow's appeal regarding the issue.

"Unfortunately, our appeal to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has been ignored. In this regard, I plan to immediately raise the issue of closing the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria with the leadership of my country, which will inevitably entail the closure of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Moscow," Mitrofanova said in a statement published in the diplomatic mission's accounts on social networks.

The responsibility for further dire consequences of this decision lies with the Bulgarian authorities, the ambassador added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022