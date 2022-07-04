Left Menu

Jaishankar wishes Rwanda on country's Liberation Day, says confident about deepening cooperation

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Rwanda on the country's Liberation Day and expressed confidence about boosting ties between the two nations through cooperation in multiple domains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 12:17 IST
Jaishankar wishes Rwanda on country's Liberation Day, says confident about deepening cooperation
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Rwanda on the country's Liberation Day and expressed confidence about boosting ties between the two nations through cooperation in multiple domains. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulate FM Vincent Biruta and the Government and people of Rwanda on their Liberation Day. Confident that our bilateral cooperation will continue to deepen in many domains."

The Eastern African country observes Liberation Day on July 4 every year, marking the day when the Rwandan Patriotic Army, the armed wing of the ruling party Rwandan Patriotic Front, captured power and ended the 1994 Rwanda genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group. Bilateral relations between India and Rwanda have been cordial and have grown steadily over the years. In 1999, Rwanda officially opened its Mission in New Delhi and appointed its first resident Ambassador in New Delhi in 2001.

Jaishankar, who was on his first visit to Kigali to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), described Rwanda as the most progressive, business-friendly, and socially inclusive society. Speaking at an event in Kigali, he highlighted the strong ties between the two nations at a community reception. "Rwanda, today is the most progressive, one of the most business-friendly, one of the most socially inclusive societies. When we look at Africa, India counts Rwanda as an important friend," he said.

He further said that India's relationship with Rwanda has grown over the years, and the existence of several developmental projects in the country reflects the profound friendship between the two countries. Speaking about the Indian diaspora residing in the African nation he not only appreciated their massive contribution to the India-Rwanda relationship but also spoke at length about how they are crucial to keeping the flag of India flying and shaping India's relations with the country.

"Good to interact with the Indian community in Kigali. Spoke to them about progress in India. Appreciated their contribution to the India-Rwanda relationship," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022