Mongolia, Russia agree to further expand ties, cooperation

Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed here Tuesday to further expand bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields during their talks.

ANI | Ulan Bator | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ulan Bator [Mongolia], July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed here Tuesday to further expand bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields during their talks. "I am glad that our two countries are overcoming the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic together and are strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation. I am satisfied with the results of today's talks," Battsetseg told a joint press conference following talks with Lavrov.

Mongolia and Russia agreed to further deepen bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields such as trade, economy, humanitarian affairs and culture, Battsetseg said. Bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighbors have returned to their pre-pandemic level, and the resumption of rail and air links has significantly increased flows of passengers and trade, according to the foreign minister.

For his part, Lavrov said that based on a long history of good neighborliness and friendly cooperation, bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries are actively developing in many areas. Lavrov also mentioned that the two sides exchanged views on many issues on multilateral cooperation, and they share similar or close stance on international issues. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

