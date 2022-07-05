Left Menu

Five rockets from Afghanistan land on Uzbekistan's border town

Five rockets presumably fired from neighboring Afghanistan fell on the border town of Termez in the south of Uzbekistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Five rockets presumably fired from neighboring Afghanistan fell on the border town of Termez in the south of Uzbekistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. The rockets fell around 4:20 p.m., with four of them landing on the Majnuntol neighbourhood area and one on a football stadium, it said.

According to the ministry, none of the rockets exploded, so no human casualties and serious destruction occurred, except minor damages to four private houses. "Currently, the competent authorities of Uzbekistan, together with the Afghan side, are implementing the necessary measures to establish the causes of the incident," the statement said. (ANI/Xinhua)

