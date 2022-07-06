Left Menu

25 killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Balochistan

As many as 25 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to media report citing the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-07-2022 10:09 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 25 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to a media report citing the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA). Heavy rains with strong winds started in various districts of Balochistan on Monday, resulting in a number of accidents, Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.

"Over 200 houses were damaged and about 2,000 animals perished in heavy rains," Ahmad Nasar, the director-general of PDMA as quoted by Xinhua. He added that the heavy downpour also caused flash-flooding in large water drainage and inundated several low-lying areas.

"Over 40 people were injured in the rains," the PDMA director-general said further. Meteorologist Jawad Memon has forecast more rains coupled with thunderstorms in Karachi after 2 pm on Tuesday under the season's first monsoon spell, The News International reported.

"Light-to-heavy rains are expected in Karachi after 2 or 3 pm," the meteorologist has said. In a statement, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that rain with thundershower was expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

Earlier, at least five members of a family were killed and four others injured in an accident after a wind storm and heavy rains lashed the Lahore province of Pakistan. The accident took place after a wall of the house in the Awan Market, Bank Stop area collapsed. A 14-year-old boy is the only survivor from the family while five members including three children lost their lives in the accident, the Dawn reported.

The monsoon rains are expected to continue till Thursday in various districts of Balochistan, as per PDMA. (ANI)

