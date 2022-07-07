BSF arrests four Pakistani fishermen, seizes 10 boats along India-Pakistan border

Left Menu

As many as 5 more Pakistani fishing boats have been seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday during the search operation along the India-Pakistan maritime border near Kutch, bringing the total to 15.

BSF apprehends 15 Pakistani boats, 4 fishermen near India-Pakistan border. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 5 more Pakistani fishing boats have been seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday during the search operation along the India-Pakistan maritime border near Kutch, bringing the total to 15. In early development, BSF apprehended four fishermen and seized 10 Pakistani boats along the India-Pakistan maritime border near Kutch.

In a statement, BSF informed that a special ambush party of BSF, Bhuj apprehended four Pakistan fishermen and seized 10 Pakistan fishing boats while they were sneaking into Indian territory through one of the water channels of Harami Nalla near the border in Kutch District of Gujarat. Special Ambush party of BSF, Bhuj observed movement between Border Post No. 1165 and 1166 and has cordoned the area. The search of the area is in progress, the statement read.

After the seizure, BSF patrolling teams launched a massive search operation to find out if any more such boats from the neighbouring country had entered Indian waters. "Nothing suspicious recovered from the fishing boats," it read.

Meanwhile, recently, a three-year-old Pakistani child who inadvertently crossed the International Border (IB) was handed over to security personnel of the neighbouring country by the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said. BSF informed that on Friday at about 7:15 pm, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector apprehended one Pakistani child aged approximately 3 years while he crossed the border and entered Indian territory.

They said the child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF, the statement read. As it was a case of inadvertent crossing, BSF further approached Pak Rangers and at about 9:45 pm, said Pakistani child was handed over to Pak Rangers as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground.

"BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers," it read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

