Left Menu

Pakistani soldier killed in IED explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least one Pakistani soldier was killed and two more critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack by rebels in the Bannu region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a report said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:40 IST
Pakistani soldier killed in IED explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least one Pakistani soldier was killed and two more critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack by rebels in the Bannu region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a report said. According to the media portal which focuses on covering geopolitics and wars, the rebels used the IED which exploded resulting in the killing of the Pakistani soldier.

Earlier, the Pakistani political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held demonstrations in Bannu over the brutal killing of four youth activists and a "conspiracy to destroy peace" in North Waziristan tribal district area. Prior to this, at least four volunteers of a social organisation were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at their car in Pakistan's North Waziristan district. All the deceased activists were part of a social organisation, the Youth of Waziristan. The bodies were shifted to a hospital in Mirali town.

The Youth Organisation, formed after the Zarb-i-Azb military operation, has worked for the restoration of peace in the militancy-hit region. The organisation has also staged a protest and sit-in against target killings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022