Iran to join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation this year: Uzbek Foreign Ministry

Iran will be admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) this year, with a memorandum on the country's obligations to be signed at a summit in Samarkand, which will take place from September 15-16, Uzbekistan's acting foreign minister, Vladimir Norov, said on Monday.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:49 IST
Tehran [Iran], July 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran will be admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) this year, with a memorandum on the country's obligations to be signed at a summit in Samarkand, which will take place from September 15-16, Uzbekistan's acting foreign minister, Vladimir Norov, said on Monday.

"This year, within Uzbekistan's chairmanship, Iran will be admitted to the SCO as an observer state ... A memorandum on Iran's obligations as a SCO member will also be signed in Samarkand," Norov said at a panel meeting in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

