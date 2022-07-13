Left Menu

South Korea reports 40,266 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea recorded 40,266 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,602,109, the health authorities said Wednesday.

Updated: 13-07-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea recorded 40,266 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,602,109, the health authorities said Wednesday. The daily caseload was up from 37,360 the previous day, doubling the 19,362 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 24,115.Among the newly reported infections, 398 were imported cases, lifting the total to 38,006. The latest number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 67, down 7 from the previous day.

Twelve more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 24,680. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

