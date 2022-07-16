Pakistan: Pashtun leader Ali Wazir gets bail in 'incitement against state institutions' case

A Pakistan court has granted bail to prominent Pashtun leader Ali Wazir in a third case pertaining to defaming and inciting the public against state institutions. Wazir, who is a lawmaker from a constituency in South Waziristan's tribal district, has been languishing in Karachi's central prison since Dec 2020 after he was arrested for alleged hate speech against state institutions, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Similar cases pertaining to hate speech, sedition and inciting the public against the state have been lodged against him and others. A fifth identical case was lodged at the Miramshah police station, the report added. On Friday, an anti-terror court judge reserved his verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

The judge granted bail to the Pashtun leader subject to furnishing a surety of 500,000 Pakistani rupees. The Dawn report said authorities were told to release him forthwith if his custody was not required in any other case. Wazir was languishing in Karachi central prison since Dec 31, 2020, after he was arrested in connection with two sedition cases registered in the metropolis.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020, at the request of the Sindh police, and flew to Karachi, the Dawn newspaper reported. Wazir was arrested on the charges of making insulting and incendiary speeches against the state institutions at a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) protest rally in Karachi on December 6, 2020.The PTM leader was charged with treason and hate speech against the state. However, Wazir denied such allegations and blamed the state for a biased attitude towards minorities. (ANI)

