Philippines logs 2,560 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], July 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,560 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,733,101. The DOH said the number of active cases climbed to 19,873, the highest since April 18.

The agency has reported over 2,000 new cases for the fourth straight day, but the hospitalization rate remains low despite the rising number of infections. The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally of new COVID-19 infections at 39,004 cases on January 15. The country, with around 110 million population, has fully vaccinated over 71 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

