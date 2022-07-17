Left Menu

Yemeni Houthis kill 9 govt soldiers during ceasefire: Military

Nine Yemeni soldiers were killed by the Houthi militia during the past 48 hours in the country, a military official told Xinhua, accusing the militia of breaching the ceasefire.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 17-07-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 23:42 IST
Yemeni Houthis kill 9 govt soldiers during ceasefire: Military
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Aden [Yemen], July 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Nine Yemeni soldiers were killed by the Houthi militia during the past 48 hours in the country, a military official told Xinhua, accusing the militia of breaching the ceasefire. "The Houthi militia breached the ceasefire brokered by the United Nations and launched a number of attacks against the government-controlled sites in Yemen," the local military source said on condition of anonymity.

The attacks involved scores of attacks using explosive-laden drones and artillery shells in various regions, he added. The source confirmed that the Houthi ceasefire breaches left nine members of the government forces killed and several others injured. The Houthis have yet to comment on the attacks.

Since April 2, the warring parties in Yemen have been abiding by a nationwide ceasefire. Although the truce has largely been upheld, the internationally recognized government and the Houthi group frequently trade accusations of violations. The latest Houthi attacks coincided with the reports of Saudi Arabia suggesting a further extension of the UN-brokered truce in Yemen, which was already extended until Aug. 2.

In response to U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to the region, the Houthi militia, backed by Iran, declared they would not consent to an extension of the seven-year war's ceasefire. The Houthi ruling political council said in a statement issued on Saturday that they "reject any outcomes for the American president's visit to the region related to the sovereignty, security and stability of Yemen." Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the poorest Arab country to the brink of starvation. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
2
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with final leap; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022