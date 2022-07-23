Taliban shoots young man, publicly displays dead body

The Taliban shot dead a young man in the Andarab district of Baghlan and then, publicly displayed his body at the Bazar of this district. As per the local media, local residents brought the corpse to the capital of the district and sought an explanation from the Taliban on Thursday, July 21.

According to sources, the Taliban forced a resident of Andarab in the Kasa Tarash area to come out of his house and then, killed him, on July 20. Local residents said that the Taliban dispersed people who had gathered in front of the district building through aerial firing.

This killing happened a day after UNAMA's report regarding arbitrary killings of Taliban had been published. UNAMA reported that the Taliban is not committed to their amnesty decree and killed tens of former security forces and employees during the past 10 months.

United Nations mission in Geneva said that the latest United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) report reveals a "disturbing and consistent pattern of human rights violations" by the Taliban. The UN mission in Afghanistan on Thursday released a report outlining the human rights situation prevailing in Afghanistan over the 10 months since the Taliban takeover.

The mission said that while the report highlights aspects of the Taliban's human rights violations, it does not fully reflect the number of violations and abuses reflected in this report, and the full scope of the deterioration of the human rights situation since August of last year. UN mission said that this could be attributed to the methodology used for the report and or lack of access to places where torture and ill-treatment, unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions, and forced displacement are taking place, including in the provinces of Panjshir, Parwan, Kapisa, Baghlan, Thither, Kandahar, Saripul, Nangarhar and Samangan.

"It has become extremely difficult and dangerous to seek redress, register complaints, and document abuses in a climate of fear, impunity, and atmosphere of arbitrary exercise of power," the UN mission said in a press release. The report undoubtedly reveals a disturbing and consistent pattern of human rights violations by the Taliban, in line with the previous findings of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, and international and non-governmental organizations.

It said that the UNAMA has a vital role in monitoring and documentation the violation and protection of human rights in Afghanistan. The UN mission said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) also have a significant role to play in preventing human rights violations and ensuring accountability, in line with Afghanistan's international obligations. (ANI)

