PML-N will not bow down to 'one sided decisions': Maryam Nawaz on Pak SC's ruling in Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker ruling case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that her party will not bow down to "one-sided decisions" of the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the court heard a plea filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against the Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari's decision on the chief minister's re-election in Hamza Shahbaz's favour a day earlier. According to ARY News, the PML-N leader, while reacting to SC's ruling in Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker ruling case, said that no one should expect that PML-N will bow down to "one-sided decisions".

"If the court under pressure from the threats, intimidation and abusive language repeatedly take certain decisions through the same bench, deny their own decisions and put all the weight behind a single side then do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is Enough!" she tweeted. Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Hamza Shahbaz to stay as a 'trustee' chief minister of Punjab till the court resumes hearing on Monday.

A three-member SC bench comprising Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi's petition against Dost Mazari's ruling in the CM election case. In its order after the day-long hearing, the court said that it cannot leave a province without a chief executive and so, "Hamza will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday."

The court also said Hamza is not allowed to work as per the constitution and law during the time period. Supreme Court directed Hamza Shehbaz to exercise only ceremonial powers while restraining him from exercising the absolute powers of the chief minister till Monday. "The chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains," it stressed.The apex court then adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Pakistan SC has summoned Mazari pm for citing Article 63A of the Constitution and not counting the votes of defecting lawmakers as well as electing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab Chief Minister. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition against Mazari's ruling to reject 10 PML-Q votes in Punjab Chief Minister's elections, media reports said.

The development comes after the Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) reached Supreme Court (SC) registry in Lahore late at night and submitted a petition against CM Punjab election. The petition stated that the ruling violated the apex court's decision with regard to the interpretation of Article 63 A of the Constitution and asked the court to annul the ruling.

Earlier, PML-N's Shahbaz was re-elected as the chief minister of Punjab after the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker. On Friday, Pervaiz Elahi - joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q - received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However, 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

Following the counting of votes, the deputy speaker, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected ten votes cast by the PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi managed to bag 176 votes. Hamza Shehbaz took oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday.

This is the second time that Hamza defeated Elahi in the contest for the Punjab CM. Back in April, his oath-taking had been delayed for days with the then-governor, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, refusing to administer the oath to him. (ANI)

