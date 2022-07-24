Sindh govt announces public holiday on Monday amid heavy rain forecast

Amid the heavy downpour, the government of Sindh has declared Monday as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad division, with more downpours expected over the next 48 hours. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced it after a man was killed in Karachi due to a rain-related incident on Sunday, the Dawn reported.

The Minister said the decision was taken as it had been raining since 5 in the morning. He also requested the private sector to close its offices. Taking to Twitter, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote that aside from Karachi, there will be a public holiday in Hyderabad too because of the rains.

"Due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, Sindh Government has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions," tweeted Wahab. Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) chief meteorologist Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the rain is expected to increase in the evening. He maintained that most parts of the port city are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the evening/night.

"The intermittent showers are expected to continue till 12 pm tomorrow," forecast Sarfaraz, adding that the current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday released rainfall data of Karachi, according to which the heaviest rainfall, measuring 86.5 mm, was recorded in Quaidabad.

Following Quaidabad, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas of the port city recorded 62mm of rain, respectively. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor and Keamari recorded 54mm of rainfall, while Orangi Town recorded 49.5mm.

According to the Met Office, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) recorded 44.3mm, North Karachi 39mm, Korangi 36.4mm, Nazimabad 36mm, PAF Faisal Base 35.5mm, and Saadi Town 33.7mm of rain. Gadap recorded 29.2mm, Gulshan Mimar 28.4mm, Old Airport 27mm, and Jinnah Terminal 26.4mm of rain.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the body of a 40-year-old man was brought from Karachi's Lea Market near Memon Masjid to Civil Hospital Karachi. The cause of death was electrocution, she added. The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that at least one person died and two were injured due to heavy rains in Peshawar in the last 24 hours. Flash floods triggered by heavy rains caused massive destruction in the Kandia tehsil of Upper Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday as at least 50 houses and mini-power stations were washed away, Tehsildar (Revenue Officer) Muhammad Riaz said.

While, local activists and residents estimated that around 100 houses were washed away, rendering scores of people homeless, the Dawn reported. A large number of cattle were also killed while water supply systems in four villages -- Dansh, Berti, Jashoi and Dangoi -- were damaged, though fortunately, families managed to evacuate before the floods reached the villages.

The suspension of electricity and water supply has "put the entire area in trouble". KP's Dassu headquarters Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Waqar Ahmad said that some heavy machines of the Dassu hydropower project also came under rubble dislodged by flooding at Uchar Nala, however, the losses were not significant.

The PDMA said 23 houses were partially damaged while 14 houses were completely damaged in Karachi. Similarly, several houses were swept away in the Upper Chitral's Boni area due to flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. The PDMA said areas of Lower Chitral were also affected by the rains.

Tehsil Chairman Chitral Shehzada Aman said that the Garam Chashma Road was closed for traffic due to landslides, adding that the floodwater also damaged houses in Gobor and Daneed villages. Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said it had been "raining constantly" in Karachi since early morning.

The K-Electric (KE) spokesperson said that the power utility had received reports of rainfall in different parts of the city and urged citizens to be careful while using electrical appliances and to maintain a safe distance from billboards, electricity poles and under-construction buildings in case of strong wind, the Dawn reported. He warned that the power supply in low-lying areas may be interrupted due to the accumulation of rainwater.

In the latest weather advisory issued on Sunday, the PMD said strong monsoon currents "continually penetrate in Sindh since last night" and would prevail till July 26-27. "Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times) are likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando M Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts and Karachi division from today to July 26-27," the PMD said.

The department warned that heavy rainfall could result in urban flooding/waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando M Khan, Tando Allayar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur during the forecast period, the Dawn reported. "Strong winds may damage vulnerable and loose structures. The persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbela, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and flash Flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts," it added. (ANI)

