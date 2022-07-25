India, Bangladesh hold talks on repatriation of detained nationals on each side

Left Menu

India and Bangladesh on Monday held the third Consular Dialogue in Dhaka and held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on Consular issues.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India and Bangladesh on Monday held the third Consular Dialogue in Dhaka and held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on Consular issues. This Consular dialogue mechanism was instituted in 2017 to discuss and improve consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation between India and Bangladesh, thereby contributing to stronger people-to-people ties.

Monday's talks included the finalization of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for repatriation of each other's detained nationals and early release of detained fishermen. "The 3rd India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue was held on 25 July 2022 in Dhaka. Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) led the Indian delegation, while the delegation from Bangladesh was led by Amb. Mashfee binte Shams, Secretary (East), MoFA," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on Consular issues. These included finalization of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for repatriation of each other's detained nationals and early release of detained fishermen," the MEA added. The MEA said that the two sides agreed that more intensive implementation of provisions under the Revised Travel Arrangements (2018), relating to tourist, student and business visas, and further liberalization of visa procedures and entry and exit norms would further enhance ease of travel.

"Both sides welcomed the close cooperation between law enforcement agencies to prevent terrorism, cross-border crimes, and to increase mutual legal assistance," the MEA said. Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work toward citizen-centric consular mechanisms.

Noting the unique friendship and special bond between the two countries, especially in this 50th anniversary year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, they agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through easier and more extensive people-to-people exchanges. The next Consular Dialogue will be scheduled in New Delhi. (ANI)

