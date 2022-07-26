UN official visits Central Afghanistan's Bamyan Province

As murders, and repression of women are on the rise in Afghanistan under Taliban, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, paid a visit to the central Afghan province of Bamyan, to meet the local authorities to discuss the importance of inclusive representation in the country. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Acting Head, stressed the importance of inclusive representation, in addition to the discussion on decision-making, as per the UNAMA's news tweet on July 25, Khaama Press reported.

Markus Potzel of Germany was appointed as the Deputy UN Secretary-General's Special Representative (Political) for Afghanistan on 17th June after Deborah Lyons's tenure came to an end in mid-June. During his visit to Bamyan, Potzel met the women, civil society, and representatives of the local People's Consultative Commission. This is UNAMA senior official's third official trip to the province following his visits to Khost and Nangarhar provinces.

Reiterating that the Taliban should reconsider their decision on the issue of girls' education, he stated that international assistance to Afghanistan will continue, keeping in mind the humanitarian crisis the country is facing. He said, "Girls should go to school and even above grade six and should enjoy the same educational opportunities as boys."

As UNAMA has previously voiced concern in a report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan and accused the Taliban of pervasive human rights violations, it is reported that Potzel is going to submit a report on the state of the people and the human rights following his provincial visits, reported Khaama Press. Earlier, UN officials have raised concern over the general amnesty granted to former officials and security forces, noting that the Human Rights Service of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) continues to receive credible reports of arbitrary arrests and detention, ill-treatment and extra-judicial killings.

UNAMA also continues to record the impact of attacks on civilians, including in schools, at markets and on public transportation networks. Notably, the Taliban made tall promises of equality and inclusive society, during a press conference when they took over control of Afghanistan in August last year.But the plight of Afghan women has continued to be deplorable in the state.

Contrary to the Taliban's claims, girls were stopped from going to school beyond a sixth grade on March 23 and a decree against the women's dress code was issued after a month. There are restrictions on movement, education and freedom of expression of women posing a threat to their survival.

Not only this, but the Taliban has prevented women from using smartphones, and the Women's Affair Ministry often extort money for providing essential protection. The lack of female healthcare workers has prevented the women from accessing basic medical facilities, and the international donors, who fund 90 per cent of health clinics, are hesitant to send money because of their fear of the funds being misused.

Around 80 per cent of women working in the media have lost their jobs, and almost 18 million women in the country are struggling for health, education and social rights. (ANI)

