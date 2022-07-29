IFS officer Pranay Kumar Verma appointed Indian envoy to Bangladesh

Left Menu

The Centre on Friday appointed Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Pranay Kumar Verma as the next High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The Centre on Friday appointed Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Pranay Kumar Verma as the next High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Verma, a 1994-batch IFS officer, is currently serving as Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and is replacing Vikram Doraiswami for the Bangladesh High Commission post. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Outgoing envoy Doraiswami, a foreign service officer of the 1992 batch, was appointed as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh in the year 2020. Earlier, Doraiswami was working as the Additional Secretary in the MEA. He is expected to join a new assignment in London.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman became the new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India. "The Government has decided to appoint Mr Md. Mustafizur Rahman, the serving Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the Ambassador to Switzerland, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India. He will be replacing Mr. Muhammad Imran in this capacity," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ambassador Rahman is a career diplomat belonging to the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. The Bangladesh government has appointed Bangladesh's current High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran as its next ambassador to the US. (ANI)

