Left Menu

Mozambique Parliamentary delegation calls on President Droupadi Murmu

A Parliamentary delegation from Mozambique called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:15 IST
Mozambique Parliamentary delegation calls on President Droupadi Murmu
Parliamentary delegation from Mozambique calls on president Droupadi Murmu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary delegation from Mozambique called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. "A Parliamentary Delegation from Mozambique led by Ms Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, called on President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 29, 2022)," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Murmu said she was happy to receive them at Rashtrapati Bhavan as the first international delegation after her assumption of office. She also noted friendly ties between the two countries. "Welcoming the delegation, the President said that she was happy to receive them at Rashtrapati Bhavan as the first international delegation after her assumption of office on 25 July 2022. She noted that India and Mozambique enjoy close friendly relations with regular exchange of high-level visits between the two countries," the release said.

The President said that Mozambique is our strategic partner and close ally. Indian companies have invested around USD 10 billion in Mozambique's natural gas and mining sectors. "The Government of India has also provided Line of Credit for different projects in Mozambique. She also noted that the Indian diaspora in Mozambique is contributing to the economic development of Mozambique," the release added.

Several events were held last year as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Last year, a section of the iconic building of the Central Railway Station of Maputo was illuminated with the tri-colours of the Indian flag on August 15, 2021.

Following the call of the Prime Minister to increase global Indian exports to USD 400 billion during the current financial year, a number of B2B virtual meetings during the coming months have been scheduled by the Mission between various stakeholders from both countries with a view to increasing Indian exports to Mozambique. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022