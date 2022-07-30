US has no plans for Blinken to meet with Lavrov in Cambodia: State Deptartment

Washington [US], July 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has no plans for a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their visit to Cambodia for meetings with ASEAN, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

"We have no plans to meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov when they are in Cambodia," Price said during a press briefing on Friday. (ANI/Sputnik)

