Left Menu

Quetta: Three including policeman injured in blast near football stadium

Three people were injured, including a policeman in a blast outside the Turbat Stadium in Balochistan's Quetta on Saturday, according to local media.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:24 IST
Quetta: Three including policeman injured in blast near football stadium
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three people were injured, including a policeman in a blast outside the Turbat Stadium in Balochistan's Quetta on Saturday, according to local media. The News International quoting a police official said that the explosion took place at Airport Road of the city while a match was going on in the football stadium between two local teams.

As per ARY News, the blast was followed by firing which caused panic at the stadium. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022