Quetta: Three including policeman injured in blast near football stadium

Three people were injured, including a policeman in a blast outside the Turbat Stadium in Balochistan's Quetta on Saturday, according to local media. The News International quoting a police official said that the explosion took place at Airport Road of the city while a match was going on in the football stadium between two local teams.

As per ARY News, the blast was followed by firing which caused panic at the stadium. More details are awaited. (ANI)

