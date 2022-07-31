Left Menu

Jaishankar congratulates medal winners of weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated the medal winners of weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022 and said that "Indian weightlifting bringing laurels to the nation in Birmingham."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 22:50 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated the medal winners of weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022 and said that "Indian weightlifters bringing laurels to the nation in Birmingham." Taking to Twitter, he congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning Team India's first gold medal, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for capturing a gold medal in the men's 67 kg final and Bindyarani Devi who won the silver medal and others.

"Indian weightlifting bringing laurels to the nation in Birmingham. Congratulate medal winners @mirabai_chanu, @raltejeremy, Bindyarani Devi, Sanket Sargar and P. Gururaja for their stellar performances," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga for capturing a gold medal in the men's 67 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga created history by capturing a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in the men's 67 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham today. President Droupadi Murmu also extended his congratulations to the weightlifter.

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened India's account by winning a Silver medal with a combined lift of 248 kg in the Men's 55 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal with a combined lift of 269kg in the Men's 61kg weightlifting final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday, giving India its second medal.

After Chanu's gold, which was India's third medal, weightlifter Bindyarani Devi added to India's tally by winning a silver medal with a combined lift of 202kg in the Women's 55kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. India is currently in the eighth position in the medal tally with four medals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

