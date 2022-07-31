Left Menu

Over 70 DPR miners trapped underground after Ukrainian shelling causes blackouts

Ukrainian shelling caused blackouts in two coal mines in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Sunday, leaving at least 70 miners trapped underground, the DPR coal ministry said.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:05 IST
Over 70 DPR miners trapped underground after Ukrainian shelling causes blackouts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian shelling caused blackouts in two coal mines in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Sunday, leaving at least 70 miners trapped underground, the DPR coal ministry said.

"As a result of yet another shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian militants ... two coal facilities were left without electricity. The Skochinsky mine and the Abakumov mine of the Donetsk Coal Energy Company were left without electricity," the ministry said on Telegram.

At the time of the blackouts, there were 72 miners working underground at Skochinsky and five at Abakumov, according to preliminary estimates. A rescue operation will be launched for them, the DPR ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022