Russian envoy summoned to Swedish Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], August 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian ambassador in Stockholm, Viktor Tatarintsev, was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry over a statement about a death of a Swedish citizen in Ukraine, the embassy told Sputnik.

"The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry today. It was the decision of the Swedish Foreign Ministry. Because of our comment, yes," the embassy said. (ANI/Sputnik)

