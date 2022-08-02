Pak PM says disappearance of military chopper is alarming, prays for safe return

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the disappearance of a Pakistan military helicopter carrying senior officials including Corp Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, is alarming and the nation prays for the safe return of those on board. "The disappearance of the Army Aviation helicopter from Balochistan is alarming. The entire nation prays to Allah Almighty for the safety, security and return of these sons of the country who came out to help the flood victims. Insha Allah," tweeted Shehbaz Sharif.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also expressed his concern and prayed for the missing persons. "Disturbing news of army aviation helicopter missing and praying for all those on board," he tweeted.

According to Geo News, Major Syed was the pilot while Major Talha was the co-pilot of the helicopter. The Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad, Engineer Brigadier Khalid, and chief naik Mudassir were also onboard. Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday confirmed that an Army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan has gone missing after it lost contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The helicopter carried Commander 12 Corps Leiteunant General Sarfaraj Ali and other five senior military officials. Following the incident, the district administration said that a helicopter crashed in the vicinity of the Sassi Punnu Shrine, located near the Windar area, however, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) is yet to confirm whether it was the same helicopter, Geo News reported.

Local residents said that the helicopter was seen flying low after which it disappeared. Meanwhile, it was reported that the incident took place minutes before sunset (Maghrib prayers), and it has been over six hours since the location of the helicopter has not been traced.

Deputy Inspector-General Khuzdar Pervez Imrani said that the local police teams are also trying to find the helicopter. The area consists of mountain ranges which are creating difficulties in the search operation. "Despite the difficulties caused by the terrain, police teams are trying to search the helicopter on motorcycles as well. A joint rescue operation of police and Frontier Corps has been underway for the last five hours."

The civil authorities and the Pakistan Army are currently busy with relief programmes in the province as the heavy rain spell has wreaked havoc there, claiming 147 lives. As the heavy rain spell has wreaked havoc in Pakistan claiming over 147 lives, the civil authorities and Pakistan Army initiated rescue and relief efforts in the flood-hit districts of Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which left thousands of people stranded across the country.

ISPR said that Balochistan has received "467 per cent of additional unprecedented rains from July 1". In Balochistan, twenty-nine districts have been affected due to recent rains, flash floods particularly Lasbela, Kech, Quetta, Sibbi, Khuzdar and Kohlu. (ANI)

