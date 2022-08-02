Debris of Pakistan Army helicopter found in Balochistan; 6 dead

Pakistan Army helicopter that went missing in the country's northwestern province of Balochistan from Monday night, has been found near Musa Goth in the Lasbela district, the Pakistan army's media wing said on Tuesday. All six army personnel on board including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali died in the crash that was caused due to bad weather, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"The wreckage of an unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 officers and soldiers including l Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. ...Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations," Director-General (DG) ISPR said in a tweet. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that nation is deeply grieved by the death of Pakistan Army personnel.

"Nation is deeply grieved on the martyrdom of Lt. General Sarfraz Ali and 5 other officers of Pakistan Army. They were doing a sacred duty of providing relief to flood affectees. Will remain eternally indebted to these sons of the soil. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan also expressed grief over the incident.

"Tragic news about the army aviation helicopter crash and the martyrdom of all six on board. My condolences and prayers to the families of the martyrs. I had the privilege of knowing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali whom I found to be a thorough professional and an upright, honest human being," Khan tweeted. Last night, the Pakistan army confirmed that a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan had gone missing.

The ISPR said that the helicopter carried XII Corps' Commander General Sarfraz Ali and other five senior military officials who were supervising flood relief operations being carried out in Balochistan. "A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. Six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan, the tweet said.

While Pakistan media reports said that the helicopter lost contact with the Air Traffic Contol (ATC) and has been missing for around the last five hours. Notably, the Pakistan Army was carrying out rescue and relief efforts in the flood-hit districts of Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which left thousands of people stranded across the country. (ANI)

