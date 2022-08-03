China calls Pelosi's visit as 'political provocation' to escalate US-Taiwan official exchanges

China on Tuesday called US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a major political provocation to escalate official exchanges between the US and Taiwan and said that China will never accept it. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the US side is trying to "use Taiwan to control China", constantly distorting and hollowing out the one-China principle, strengthening official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, and supporting the "Taiwan independence" separatist activities.

"Her visit to Taiwan in any form and for any reason is a major political provocation to escalate official exchanges between the US and Taiwan. China will never accept it, and the Chinese people will never agree to it," the Ministry said in a statement. Chinese ministry lamented, "This is a very dangerous act of playing with fire, and those who play with fire will set themselves on fire."

The ministry warned the US saying that the US Congress should strictly abide by the one-China policy of the US government and refrain from any official exchanges with the Taiwan region of China. "China has always opposed US congressmen visiting Taiwan, and the US executive has the responsibility to prevent it," the Chinese ministry added.

US Representative Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite Beijing's repeated security threats. The Chinese ministry opposed Pelosi's visit to Taipei saying that "Pelosi disregarded China's strong opposition and solemn representations and visited Taiwan, China.."

"China's sovereignty and territorial integrity have seriously undermined the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and sent a serious wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces," the ministry said. "The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-US relations. The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the United States to change the status quo," the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

While, shortly after Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, she reaffirmed her country's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy and said this trip in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy on the self-governed island. "Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region," she added.

Pelosi also expressed US solidarity with 23 million people of Taiwan in the face of the increasing threat from China. "Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan - and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, US-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," she added. (ANI)

