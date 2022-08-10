MoS Meenakashi Lekhi to visit Norway, Iceland and Malta next week

Left Menu

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will pay an official visit to Norway, Iceland and Malta next week, according to the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:43 IST
MoS Meenakashi Lekhi. Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will pay an official visit to Norway, Iceland and Malta next week, according to the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday. As per the statement, the minister will visit Norway on August 16-18, Iceland on August 19-20 and Malta on August 21-23.

During her visit to Oslo, Meenakashi Lekhi will meet Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. She will also participate in a panel discussion on India-Norway Green Energy Cooperation together with Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Climate and Environment in Arendal. While in Reykjavik, she will have discussions with Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir, Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as Lilja Alfredsdottir, Minister of Culture & Business Affairs.

Moreover, she will also pay a courtesy call on Birgir Armannsson, Speaker of the Parliament, as per MEA. In Valletta, Meenakashi Lekhi will pay a courtesy call on George Vella, President of Malta and will have discussions with Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign & European Affairs and Trade. She will also meet the Minister of Tourism as well as the Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government.

In addition to bilateral meetings, Lekhi will interact with a cross-section of members of the Indian diaspora and participate in cultural/yoga events as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in the three countries. The visit will further the momentum of the high-level exchanges, and provide an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with the three countries bilaterally and in the multilateral fora. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

