Left Menu

IAF, Egyptian Air Force interact during Tactical Leadership Programme

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a one-month long engagement with the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) at the Egyptian Fighter Weapon School, located in Cairo West Air Force Base last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:49 IST
IAF, Egyptian Air Force interact during Tactical Leadership Programme
Indian, Egyptian Air Forces carry out month-long engagement in Cairo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a one-month long engagement with the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) at the Egyptian Fighter Weapon School, located in Cairo West Air Force Base last month. A Defence Ministry release said this was a first-of-its-kind interaction for both the air forces as it was conducted between their respective fighter weapon schools.

On behalf of the IAF, Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) participated in the programme with three Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft and six combat instructor pilots. The interaction between the two air forces, under the aegis of the Tactical Leadership Program of EAF, saw a fruitful exchange of ideas in the domain of Large Force Engagements involving complex, multi-aircraft missions.

During the interaction, IAF pilots flew alongside those of the EAF in missions of multiple complexities with the participants also sharing their experiences in the art and science of air combat, while also discussing their best practices. The induction and de-induction involved flights of over six hours with mid-air refueling support from the IAF and UAE Air to air refuellers.

"This programme, involving synergistic air operations, has illustrated a high degree of professional trust that has developed between the two air forces," the release said. It said the bond between the two air forces dates back to the 1960s when Gp Capt Kapil Bhargava, an IAF Test Pilot, test flew the Egyptian prototype of the Helwan HA-300 with test pilots from the EAF.

This was followed by Indian Qualified Flying Instructors training young Egyptian pilots - a programme that continued into the 1980s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says; UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment...

 Global
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of economic activity

China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of ec...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022