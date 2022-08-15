Indian mission in Kathmandu marks 75 years of India's Independence

The 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on August 15, 2022. The celebration was part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of progressive India and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavour. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by the Ambassador of India, Naveen Srivastava, who read out the message of the President of India on the occasion. The President's message highlighted the progress in various fields in the past 75 years and paid tribute to freedom fighters who laid their lives for the independence of India, stated a release by the Indian Mission in Nepal.

During the celebration, the Ambassador felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth NPR 2.65 Crore and a blanket to each family. The celebrations also witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and dances by teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya school, Kathmandu.

The government of India's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate a historic milestone in Independent India's journey was launched in March 2021and will continue till 15 August 2023. Today's event was live-streamed on Mission's Facebook page. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture, and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, that started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence will continue till 15 August 2023. (ANI)

