Hindustan Aeronautics to open office in Malaysia

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the presence of the Secretary of Defence, Dr Ajay Kumar. Ravi K, GM, LCA, HAL, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia, Major (R) Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Forte Drus, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, BN Reddy, Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Sanjay Jaju and others were also present on the occasion.

The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades. It will reinforce the commitment of India to supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia, HAL said in a statement. HAL had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia during October 2021 for the supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF. The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities.

LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF. Further, being one of the largest producer of Russian origin Su-30 aircraft, HAL has capabilities to extend the required support to RMAF for the Su-30 MKM fleet which is facing low serviceability issues due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. HAL can support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well. Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) etc., have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future.

Considering the above factors, HAL's office in Kuala Lumpur will take up the market promotion of HAL's range of products and services not only in Malaysia but in the entire South East Asia. The office will also contribute to increasing the serviceability of existing platforms being operated by RMAF and for neighbouring Air Forces in the region. (ANI)

