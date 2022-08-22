Left Menu

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported.

22-08-2022
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported. "Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added . This story is still developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government. According to Home Ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

