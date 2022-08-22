Sindh HC seeks response from Pak Rangers over"abduction" of soldier

The Sindh High Court has directed a prosecutor of Pakistan Rangers to inform it under which provision of law the paramilitary force has detained a man, said to be Rangers personnel, after a petition was filed by the mother of the missing person, local media reported. The matter was taken up for hearing by a two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, the Dawn reported.

On behalf of the rangers, a special prosecutor appeared who submitted that the person in question was in the custody of the paramilitary force and as such he was not a missing person, on which the bench said that the special prosecutor-Rangers must file a statement on the next date of hearing as to why and under which provision of law the petitioner's son was in Rangers' custody. Following this, the judge adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed by the court's office after six weeks.

A woman had filed a petition in the SHC stating that her son, Adeel, was serving in Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, who allegedly went missing last year, the Dawn reported. She said that her son was picked up in November 2021 when he was going to Keamari along with his friends to attend a reception.

Petitioner Zaibunisa said she was a resident of Ittehad Town. She said that after the alleged abduction of her son, she had petitioned the SHC and the Rangers in their comments filed in April had denied having detained him. However, she contended that her son had made a contact with her and said he was allegedly detained by Rangers and kept with the Wing Commander 51 Wing in Kandhkot, Kashmore district, and asked the petitioner to withdraw her petition for his release, the Dawn reported.

Therefore, the petitioner said she had withdrawn the petition and on June 8, the petitioner along with the wife and son of the detained person met him at the office of the wing commander. However, in July, she again petitioned the SHC stating that her son was detained since November 13, 2021, on account of a so-called departmental inquiry, which was not permissible under the law.

The petitioner further submitted that her son's absence from duty was not deliberate as he absented due to the illness of his father and the murder of his elder brother. She pleaded to direct Rangers authorities to produce her son in court without any delay. (ANI)

