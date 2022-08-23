Indian Diaspora abroad embodies new India, says Lok Sabha Speaker in Toronto

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that the Indian Diaspora contributes significantly to the development of Canada while staying rooted to their motherland. Om Birla met the Indian Diaspora in Toronto en route to Halifax to attend the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference Association and shared the successful journey of India in the economy, science, and technology.

Taking to Twitter, Birla said, "On way to Halifax to attend #65CPC, met Indian diaspora in Toronto. Shared with them India's successful journey in economy, science, tech. & other fields. Happy to note that they are contributing significantly to development of Canada while staying rooted to motherland." Speaking on the occasion, Birla appreciated the dedication of the Indian diaspora to both, their motherland and adopted homeland.

He said that New India has become the voice of the whole world and other countries are looking at India with hope. "The youth of the country are playing an important role in the progress and development of the country. Whenever there is any challenge or calamity facing the world, the youth have come up with reliable solutions," the Speaker added.

Referring to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Birla said that there was a time when we were dependent on other countries in many other fields including technology and science. However today in this era of innovation, India is rapidly moving towards self-reliance. "In the effort to become a developed nation, India has also kept alive the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. This is the reason that whatever India achieves today, it also shares with everyone," he said.

Further speaking on the role of the Diaspora in connecting the two countries, Birla said that they play an important role in strengthening India's relations with their adopted countries. "They love India and make important contributions to taking their adopted countries forward with their best effort," Birla said, appreciating the Indian community in foreign nations. The Lok Sabha speaker lauded the Indian Diaspora for celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the completion of 75 years of the nation's independence with gaiety even on foreign soil.

He said that the tricolor binds all Indians around the world together. "In the Amrit Kaal, Indian abroad celebrated Independence Day and made it a global celebration," Birla added. Earlier on the day, Birla visited Swami Narayan and offered prayers He also visited the temple Museum. Birla said that India's glorious history and spiritual imprint are visible in the temple architecture.

Lok Sabha Speaker, who arrived in Toronto on Monday, will hold bilateral discussions with presiding officers of world legislatures and parliamentarians in order to strengthen democracy. Taking to Twitter, the LS Speaker said, "Arrived in Toronto with Indian Parliamentary Delegation for 65th Commonwealth Parly. Conference. Looking forward to deliberations at the Conf. & bilateral discussions with Presiding Officers of world legislatures & parliamentarians on ways towards strengthening parly. Democracy." (ANI)

