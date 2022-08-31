Left Menu

Swiss government to boost ties with EU for energy security

The Swiss government announced on Wednesday that it wants to strengthen its relations with the European Union, especially with neighbouring countries, by concluding solidarity agreements on emergency gas supplies.

Geneva [Switzerland], August 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The Swiss government announced on Wednesday that it wants to strengthen its relations with the European Union, especially with neighbouring countries, by concluding solidarity agreements on emergency gas supplies. "Measures aimed at strengthening and developing relations with the European Union play a key role, given the significant importance of neighbouring countries and the EU as a whole. .. It is necessary to consider new forms of cooperation, such as solidarity agreements, which are negotiated with neighbouring countries on mutual emergency gas supplies," the statement said.Swiss authorities also want to expand and modernize the free trade agreement with the EU.

Switzerland is one of the most high-risk European countries that could suffer from power shortages during the upcoming winter. Earlier this month, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission Elcom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter. Switzerland produces more electricity than it consumes, but in winter it depends on imports from neighbouring countries.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies. (ANI/Sputnik)

