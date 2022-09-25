Imran's PTI to hold power show against ruling coalition in Pakistan's Karak today

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is set to address a power show against the Shehbaz Sharif government in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan today, ARY News reported. The rally will take place Sunday at 3:00 pm Sunday and will be addressed by Imran Khan and other senior party leaders, as per local media.

Ahead of the rally, the PTI Chief invited the masses to participate in the rally via a video message. Moreover, he also addressed a rally in Rahim Yar Khan recently in which Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the crisis and urged his supporters to prepare for an absolute independence march onto Islamabad and warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he would enter the capital with "full preparations" this time around, ARY News reported.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has issued a warning to Shehbaz Sharif's government that he will enter Islamabad for his latest power show with "full preparations" and that the incumbent government will not find a place to hide if they resort to violence against peaceful marchers in response to comments made by Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah where he warned PTI followers against marching towards D-Chowk in the national capital, the Dawn newspaper reported. "We were not fully ready on May 25 when Rana Sanaullah used massive teargas shelling against PTI women and children because we intended to hold a peaceful long march on the federal capital," Khan said while referring to the PTI march held in May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)