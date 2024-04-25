Pak poll body raises objections over Imran Khan's PTI intra-party polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has again raised its concerns regarding the recent intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported, citing sources. Sources also disclosed that the ECP's political finance wing has summoned PTI representatives to appear before it on April 30. This marks the third instance where the electoral body has raised objections to PTI's intra-party elections, as reported by ARY News.

The PTI had submitted documentation related to its intra-party polls to the ECP on March 4, which included details of newly-elected party officials, a certificate from the party chief containing Form 65, names of core committee members, and other pertinent records. As per the Election Act (2017), all registered political parties in Pakistan are mandated to conduct intra-party elections in accordance with their constitution within specified timeframes.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan clinched the position of Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unopposed, following the withdrawal of other candidates from the intra-party elections. Similarly, Omar Ayub was elected unopposed as the General Secretary, while Yasmeen Rashid emerged as the President of PTI's Punjab chapter.

The decision to conduct intra-party polls was prompted by a Supreme Court ruling upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan's verdict, which resulted in the party losing its electoral symbol, the bat, ARY News reported. PTI sought the certificate of its intra-party election from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on April 9.

According to PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, they visited the ECP headquarters in order to pick up the certificate for the internal election that was held a month ago. He expressed his displeasure with the certificate's delays and mentioned that certifications were given to parties that had elections after the PTI.

Barrister Gohar claimed that no objections were raised regarding the internal election held by the party and that the certificate has still not been granted by the ECP even after a month of voting, ARY News reported. PTI, notably conducted its internal polls on March 3, according to which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected as chairman unopposed again.

It is important to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost its electoral symbol, the "bat," on December 22, 2023, when the ECP denied founding member Akbar S. Babar's appeal to have the intra-party elections conducted in accordance with the law. Later, the PTI petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling that had stripped the party of its "bat" symbol.

The Supreme Court did, however, maintain the ECP's ruling regarding the PTI intra-party poll. After the election on March 3, Akbar S Babar contested the ECP's internal polls once more. Babar submitted a plea to the Election Commission when he subsequently fell out with the party leadership. (ANI)

