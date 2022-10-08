Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari hospitalised

Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has been admitted to Tribhuwan University Hospital after her health deteriorated. The 61-year-old President was hospitalised after she developed cold-like symptoms and fever, Bhesh Raj Adhikari, President's Secretary confirmed to ANI.

"She had been experiencing issues in her health since Friday. She has been admitted to the Teaching Hospital. Tests are being run and reports are expected," Adhikari told ANI over phone. Bhandari, the first woman President of the Himalayan country was first elected to the post in 2015 succeeding second term in 2018. Her second tenure is set to expire early next year.

President Bhandari was last seen on Vijaydashmi on Wednesday on the lawns of her official residence, Sheetal Niwas where she offered 'tika' and 'prasad' to her family members and distinguished persons. Meanwhile, this September, the apex court of Nepal issued a show cause notice to the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari for not authenticating the citizenship bill passed by both the lower and upper houses of the country's Parliament.

A single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal ordered the President's Office to submit the reason for not authenticating the bill to the Supreme Court, within 15 days. The petitioners have claimed President Bhandari did not fulfil the constitutional obligation as per Act 113 (4) of the Constitution of Nepal seeking a mandamus from the apex court.

The petitioners also have claimed that the President doesn't have the right of discretion as per the constitution and also have asked the verdict from the court over the case to be set as precedent. This followed after Bhandari let the deadline for authenticating Citizenship Bill sent by the Federal Parliament pass. President's political advisor Lalbabu Yadav confirmed that Bhandari has refused to authenticate the bill "in order to safeguard the constitution." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)