Safe, secure world is shared responsibility: PM Modi at 90th Interpol meet

Addressing the 90th Interpol meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a safe and secure world is a shared responsibility, calling India a case study for the world in upholding diversity and democracy. "In upholding diversity and democracy, India is a case study for the world. Over the last 99 years, Interpol has connected police organizations globally in 195 countries. This is despite differences in the legal framework," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi stated that Interpol is approaching a historic milestone as the organization will celebrate its 100 years in 2023. "The Interpol is approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, Interpol will celebrate its 100 years," he said.

"This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors to the UN Peacekeeping Operations. From climate targets to COVID vaccines, India has shown the willingness to take the lead in any crisis," PM Modi added further. He also emphasized how India is calling for enhanced global cooperation and added that global cooperation for local welfare is our call.

The Prime Minister also talked about Police Forces and their contribution to social welfare during his address at the 90th Interpol meeting. "Police forces across the world are furthering social welfare. They are the frontline responders during any crisis. I pay my respect to the police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the people," he said.

Earlier, the PMO statement read, "The Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997. India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority," The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world. (ANI)

