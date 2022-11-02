Pakistan: Interior Minister insists on stopping PTI's long march

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that he will insist the coalition government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to approve his proposal of giving arms to law enforcement agencies personnel, who are being deployed to stop Imran Khan's long march, Geo News reported. As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march continued to head towards Islamabad, Sanaullah again find another way to stop Khan's rally to enter the federal capital.

During the press conference, Interior Minister said that the weaponry would be given to them for "self-defence". Sanaullah said he will make the suggestion following the potential chaos and trouble, according to Geo News. Referring to the audio leak purportedly featuring Ali Amin Gandapur and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash's statement about "licensed arms", Sanaullah made this statement.

According to Sanaullah, the government also so far decided to equip the police and security personnel with only teargas shells and rubber bullets to deal with any untoward situation. "The group or long march aimed at attacking Islamabad should be stopped," he added while addressing the presser, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday suspended "Long March" after a reporter was crushed to death by his container. "Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today," tweeted Imran Khan.

The long march was called off for the day after a reporter of a local TV channel, Sadaf Naeem died after she was crushed under PTI Chairman Imran Khan's container, reported The Express Tribune. In a video posted by Imran Khan on his Twitter account, thousands of Pakistanis were participating in the "Long March."

"This is the Revolution I was talking about. 3rd day of our Haqeeqi Azadi March and people keep joining our March in huge numbers as we move forward," tweeted Imran. Meanwhile, he said that his party was with the Pakistan Army and wants it "to be strong" during his address on the third day of the 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march to Islamabad.

During the speech, Imran maintained that whenever "we criticise the army it is always constructive criticism," reported The Express Tribune. The former ruling party has been critical of the security establishment with Imran criticising the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), whose Thursday press conference he had been denouncing during his address on the first and second day of the march. (ANI)

