UK declares bank holiday for King Charles III coronation

With an aim to honour the coronation of King Charles III, UK on Sunday (local time) declared a bank holiday for May 8. "The Prime Minister has decided to proclaim an additional bank holiday to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III next year. The bank holiday will fall on Monday 8 May, following the Coronation on Saturday 6 May," read UK Prime Minister's Office.

"The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year," said UK PM Rishi Sunak. In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate, added the PMO release.

The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom. "I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour," added Sunak.

King Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September. Charles will become the oldest monarch in British history to sit on the throne. As per tradition, the incoming king will sit on the throne known as Edward's Chair (named after King Charles II in 1661) while wielding the sovereign's sceptre, rod, and orb, which symbolises the Christian world.

His reign as a king will officially begin in May. Along with him, Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned as Queen Consort. "The Coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory. This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation's long history," said Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden.

Charles was declared the UK and the Commonwealth monarch on September 10 after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)