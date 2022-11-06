Left Menu

Seven police officers killed in south Pakistan attack

The incident happened in the Katcha area of the Ghotki district when dozens of the criminals stormed a police camp, killing seven police officers and kidnapping 20 others.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 16:45 IST
Seven police officers were killed in an attack by bandits in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday, local reports said. The incident happened in the Katcha area of the Ghotki district when dozens of the criminals stormed a police camp, killing seven police officers and kidnapping 20 others, Ary News reported.

The camp was established in the area to carry out an operation against the criminals for the release of several people they kidnapped a few days ago. A heavy contingent of police reached the area following the incident and a search operation is underway in the area, said the reports.

The area where the incident happened is a sparsely populated place and a strong hideout of bandits involved in criminal activities including robberies, target killings, and kidnapping for ransom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

