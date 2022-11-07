India-Israel share strong relationship, says Israeli envoy to Turkey

Israel's Ambassador to Turkey, Roey Gilad on Monday said that New Delhi and Jerusalem share a strong relationship, adding further that the cooperation between the two countries has also strengthened. Speaking to ANI on India and Israel's relationship after the formation of a new government in Jerusalem, Gilad said, "A strong relationship has been developed between Israel and India in previous decades. It's on the leadership level as well. Cooperation between India as a global superpower and Israel as a regional superpower has risen too."

Recently, a general election was held in Israel where Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies won enough seats to form a majority government in Israel's parliament. During an early morning speech at a victory rally in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said, "We have received a huge vote of confidence and we are on the verge of a very big victory."

Israelis headed to the ballots in the unprecedented fifth election since 2019, as the country's political system has been immobilized for almost four years. The parliament has 120 seats. Over 6.7 million eligible voters cast their votes in 12,495 ballots, according to figures issued by the Central Elections Committee. Some 18,000 police officers were deployed throughout the country to prevent fraud attempts, manage traffic and keep security.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, sought to return to power with his right-wing Likud party and a far-right and Jewish ultra-Orthodox coalition. India and Israel share a warm relationship. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Soon thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration office in Bombay. This was later converted into a Trade Office and subsequently a Consulate. Embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established.

Since the upgradation of relations in 1992, defence and agriculture formed the two main pillars of bilateral engagement. In recent years, relations have rapidly grown across a broad spectrum of areas. India is the only country where Israel has the position of Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector. (ANI)

