Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent India in the Universal Periodic Review at UNHRC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will be heading the Indian delegation to the 41st Session of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. "I am heading an Indian delegation to represent India in UN Human Rights Council in its 41st Session of Universal Periodic Review in which all member countries of the United Nations will participate. There will be a peer review of the human rights performance by all countries from November 7th to 18th," said Mehta.

During this session, India's National Report for the 4th UPR Cycle will be reviewed on 10 November 2022, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release. Mehta is leading the Indian delegation that comprises Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development, and the NITI Aayog, and the Vice Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi.

UPR is an important mechanism that India fully supports. It is a unique peer review process of the Human Rights Council under which UN member States review the human rights performance of fellow member states. It has emerged as one of the successful human rights mechanisms, due to its universal character, constructive and consultative approach, and the importance it places on dialogue and cooperation amongst member states.

The UPR mechanism also reinforces the centrality of States in assuming and fulfilling their human rights obligations. "India has actively participated in the review of other States and we welcome the fact that 133 member States have registered to engage in our peer review," added the release.

The National Report of India, which was submitted on August 5, 2022, outlines the steps taken by India toward the promotion and protection of human rights, including the implementation of recommendations accepted by India in its 3rd UPR cycle in 2017. "India's report was prepared in collaboration with the National Law University, Delhi, after a series of consultations with diverse stakeholders, drawing representatives from the judiciary, national human rights institution, academia, civil society organizations, and the general public," said the release.

India has been engaged constructively with the members of the UNHRC and other fellow UN Member States to promote and protect human rights among various stakeholders. It has laid emphasis on dialogue, engagement and cooperation among stakeholders.

"We have underlined the primacy of States in fulfilling their human rights obligations. We have endeavoured to build consensus in the Council on various issues on its agenda and we participate in the deliberations in the council in a constructive manner," added MEA release. The UPR is a unique process that involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. The UPR is a significant innovation of the Human Rights Council which is based on equal treatment for all countries.

It provides an opportunity for all States to declare what actions they have taken to improve the human rights situations in their countries and to overcome challenges to the enjoyment of human rights. The UPR also includes a sharing of best human rights practices around the globe. Currently, no other mechanism of this kind exists. (ANI)

