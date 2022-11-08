Left Menu

PM Modi unveils logo, theme, website of India's G20 Presidency

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:17 IST
PM Modi unveils logo, theme, website of India's G20 Presidency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency on Tuesday via video conferencing. Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.

"The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India's message and overarching priorities to the world," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an earlier release. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022