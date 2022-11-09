Left Menu

Pakistan: Imran Khan's long march to resume from Wazirabad

PTI announced that its Haqeeqi Azadi march will be resuming at 1 pm from Wazirabad Allahwale Chowk on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:20 IST
Pakistan: Imran Khan's long march to resume from Wazirabad
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced that its Haqeeqi Azadi march will be resuming at 1 pm from Wazirabad Allahwale Chowk on Thursday. Incidentally, it happens to be the same spot where former prime minister Imran Khan was shot at while carrying out his long march.

"Pakistan get ready!!! God willing, on Thursday, November 10, at 1:00 p.m., the Haqeeqi Azadi Long March will resume its journey from Wazirabad Allahwale Chowk," PTI tweeted (translated from Urdu). Earlier on Monday, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that the party's long march, which was halted after an assassination attempt on Imran Khan, will be resumed on Thursday instead of Tuesday as earlier announced, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) against the attempted assassination was registered on Monday, after the country's apex court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police, Geo news reported. Earlier, the Pakistan Supreme Court issued an order to the IG of Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar, to file the FIR of the gun attack on the PTI chief. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

However, Imran Khan termed the FIR filed by the Punjab province as "farcical" and added that his lawyers will soon put forward Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's position. "On the issue of the farcical FIR, my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen in support of my message of justice, freedom and national sovereignty," Imran Khan tweeted.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on November 3, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022